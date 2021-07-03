Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 390 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

