Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,007,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.