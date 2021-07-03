Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

EDU opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.