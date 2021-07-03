Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.