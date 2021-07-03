Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96.

