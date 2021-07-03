Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.