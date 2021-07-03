Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

