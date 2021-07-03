Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 21,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

