Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 21,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.