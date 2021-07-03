Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $42,245.49 and approximately $14.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

