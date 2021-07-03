Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.42

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 2105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $61,166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.