Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €15.60 ($18.35) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.70 ($16.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.74. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

