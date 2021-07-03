Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,478. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $11,061,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $9,246,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

