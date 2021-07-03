Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Support.com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.