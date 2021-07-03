Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

