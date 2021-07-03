Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €109.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.40 ($129.88).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €118.55 ($139.47). 151,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.38.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.