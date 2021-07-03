Syntropy Achieves Market Cap of $78.96 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $275,464.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 443.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,947,401 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

