Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,879,541 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $937,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $118.91. 5,148,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.