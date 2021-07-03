Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $111.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. The firm has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

