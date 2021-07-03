Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.29 million to $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

