Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 297.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

