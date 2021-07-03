Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

