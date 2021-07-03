TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

