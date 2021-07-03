TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,121 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

