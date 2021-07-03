TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 862 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

