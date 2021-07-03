TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

