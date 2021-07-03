TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,819 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.27 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

