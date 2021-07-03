TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.50 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.