TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

