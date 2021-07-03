TD Securities Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.98 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.