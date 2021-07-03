Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Team shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 188,855 shares traded.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Team alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.