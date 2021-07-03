Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Short Interest Update

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TSCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About Technology Solutions
