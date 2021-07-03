Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Short Interest Update

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TSCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

