Tecsys’ (TCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.94. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.83 and a 1-year high of C$66.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

