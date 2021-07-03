Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $164.26 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

