TenX Price Up 4.8% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. TenX has a market cap of $10.90 million and $1.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

