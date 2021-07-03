Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $357,849.38 and approximately $435.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.73 or 0.01469265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00424607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00088190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

