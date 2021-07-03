Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $678.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $632.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after buying an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

