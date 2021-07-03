Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-led increasing work-from-home trend. Further rebound in the automotive market remains major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds. Further, leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Also, intensifying market competition poses risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.40. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.