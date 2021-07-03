Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

TXRH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

