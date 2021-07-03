Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.10.

TXT stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Textron by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

