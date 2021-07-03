Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Shares Up 3.6%

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 7,454,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 13,597,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

