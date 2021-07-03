The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

NYSE AAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

