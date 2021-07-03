The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

