The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $236.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

