The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of The Container Store Group worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

