The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of The Cooper Companies worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $407.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.60 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

