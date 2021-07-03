The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 333,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,411,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

