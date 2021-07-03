The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GCV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

