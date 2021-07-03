The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $42.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

