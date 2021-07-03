The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $274.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $306.29.

FDS opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.34. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

