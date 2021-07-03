The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $41.94 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

